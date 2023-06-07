Murder of Piketberg couple shocks farming community

The murder of Pierre and Belinda de Kock has sent shock waves through the community in Aurora, near Piketberg, after their bodies were found on their farm on Sunday. Laaiplek police have registered a double murder case for investigation following the discovery of the bodies at about 6pm.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that preliminary reports suggested that the couple, both in their 50s, were last seen on Friday. “On Sunday, their bodies were discovered by a female worker on the farm. One of the dogs, that was running in and out of the house, attracted her attention and upon further investigation, she found the body of the female victim in their bedroom. According to reports, the female victim was still clothed in the same clothes that she wore on Friday. “The body of the male victim was found in the garage, murdered with a stab wound to the neck. At this stage nothing appears to be missing and no arrests have yet been made,” he said. Van Wyk added that investigators attached to the provincial organised crime detectives unit have been assigned to probe the matter.

Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Mark Lintnaar said that residents are reeling from the news as the couple was loved by all. “This is affecting everybody. We are truly saddened. Belinda assisted and served the community. This is a great tragedy. We are also concerned by the fact that the perpetrators are still at large. We hope that the police will bring the wrongdoers to book. We really can’t believe that it’s happening in our community,” he said. Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, Billy Claasen, called for justice for the couple.

“We convey our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to their family, friends, farmworkers, workers in the restaurant and boutique and the agricultural sector of the Western Cape. It is a barbaric incident that has no place in our society and we cannot be silent on this. This is a gruesome double murder. “We totally condemn this in the strongest possible terms and ask the police to do everything in their power to see that the murderer or murderers is speedily behind bars,” he said.