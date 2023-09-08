Murder of two young cousins shocks Hanover Park community

While the investigation into the murders of cousins Umar Majiet and Toufeeq Cummings continues, the Hanover Park community says it is devastated by the loss of the young men. Majiet and Cummings, who are reported to be prominent members of the Muslim community, were found with gunshot wounds to the head, in a car on Wednesday.

The police said the shooting incident occurred at about 3pm on the corner of Green Turf and Lowdown Walk roads. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Philippi police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their heads. “Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be established. Philippi police are investigating two counts of murder and the unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Philippi community policing forum public relations officer Kashiefa Mohammed said the murders have shattered residents. “The residents are heartbroken. I personally didn’t know the young men, but I know the father of one of them, he was an Imam, he is a very religious person who is very involved in the community. The young men have also been described as upstanding citizens who loved their families, which makes this a huge loss,” she said.

The Madina Institute expressed shock and sadness at the murders. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to our senior lecturer, Shaykh Nabiel Majiet, Mualima Fazlin Majiet and both the Majiet and Cummings families and friends. “Crime has reached the most intolerable extent and it is a responsibility upon our communities to take back our streets as places of safety, neighbourly love, peace and hope for our youth and future generations.

“We need to engage our local anti-crime forums, neighbourhood watches, SAPS and families to adopt efforts to attain co-operative relations in united efforts to make Cape Town safer for all. “We call on the long arm of the law to apply harsher sentencing for serious crimes and adopt legislation that is favourable to the access to education, skills development, character building, growth and opportunity for our youth,” read the statement. Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line to 32211, alternatively use the My SAPS mobile app.