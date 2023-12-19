Murder suspect nabbed on bus in Graaff-Reinet

A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Lulama Dinginto was nabbed after intelligence led the police to a bus in Graaff-Reinet. Dinginto, the deputy chairperson on the Gugulethu CPF, was shot and killed at her home earlier this month, during the early hours of the morning.

Police spokesperson, Marius McCarthy, confirmed that a suspect was arrested on Sunday night. “An alleged suspect, wanted for the murder of a CPF member who was killed earlier this month in Gugulethu was arrested on Sunday evening in Graaff-Reinet while on a bus headed for the Western Cape. “Intelligence was received from the Western Cape that the suspect had left Gqeberha and was on the bus. The Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre members waited for the bus to enter their town and at about 9pm, the bus was stopped and searched. The suspect was identified and arrested. He appeared in court on the warrant of arrest and has since (been) transferred back to Cape Town to appear on the murder case,” said McCarthy.

Following the murder, SAPS had announced a reward of R50 000 for information that could lead to the arrest of a man identified in connection with the murder of 56-year-old Dinginto. Lugile Anthony Madolo, 35, - also known as Fire - had been identified as a person of interest. Anyone with information on the incident can contact anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.