Cape Town – Alleged serial murderer Brian Mudyiwayana is expected back in court next month after his case was postponed for further investigation yesterday. Mudyiwayana made a brief appearance in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court on three counts of murder. He has another two murder counts against him in different courts.

Mudyiwayana, from Zimbabwe, was arrested following a two-year search for the murderer of Lungelwa Dangatye, a 47-year-old teacher from Da Gamaskop, Mossel Bay, in the Southern Cape.

Police then linked Mudyiwayana to four other murders in different towns, including Wolseley, Worcester and De Doorns.

Mudyiwayana is in custody until he appears again.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with any information linked to the murders that occurred in the Boland and Southern Cape between 2016 and 2019 to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Callers need not disclose their identities.

