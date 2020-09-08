Murdered Hermanus woman’s family seeking answers

Cape Town - The man accused of murdering mother of three Juanita Willemse abandoned his bail bid when he appeared in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Aimsley Witbooi, 20, was charged with the murder of 31-year-old Willemse, of Hawston. A group of Hawston residents, people from neighbouring communities and friends were present to support Willemse’s mother, Elizabeth, and the family. They staged a picket outside court calling for justice to be served and bail to be denied. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Witbooi abandoned his bail application and the case was postponed for further investigation until October 8. Witbooi was arrested after Willemse’s body was found dumped in Cambridge Road near her home on Friday. A rope was found around her neck.

The young mother of three was last seen with Witbooi, the father of her youngest child.

Her aunt Elvera Mento said only Elizabeth was allowed inside the courtroom. “We couldn’t all go inside to see Aimsley, I think it is because of Covid-19 restrictions. The mother is really devastated to lose her child in that manner.

“The family wants answers because at the moment we can only assume that maybe he killed her because she moved on with her life.

“We are glad that he abandoned his bail because we don’t want people like him back in our communities.”

Cape Times