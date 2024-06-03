Murdered MK Party members laid to rest, 3 suspects arrested

uMkhonto weSizwe Party member Bongani Mkhwanazi was described as a loving person who cared about everyone’s well-being. Speaker after speaker at Mkhwanazi’s funeral on Sunday said that he was a man with a big heart and a dedicated member who was prepared to die for the party.

Didimalo Bodibe, an MKP youth league member, said they were saddened by what had happened. “Mkhwanazi was like a brother to us, he was protective too. He was a courageous person who took no nonsense. Our comrades died while wearing regalia; what that tells us is that they left the Earth devoted and dedicated to the organisation,” she said. Mkhwanazi, 32, and his friend, Xolani Nzimande, were gunned down last Sunday while they were wearing their party regalia in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

According to Gauteng SAPS, the two were killed in an alleged dispute with people affiliated with the ANC. Police confirmed the arrest following the double murder. Independent Media has established that the suspects who allegedly killed the pair were members of the Ekurhuleni Thatha-Zonke Anti-crime Unit, an organisation known in Gauteng for recovering stolen and hijacked vehicles and pouncing on criminals.

Ekurhuleni Thatha-Zonke Anti- crime Unit spokesperson Simphiwe Khumalo confirmed that three of their members were arrested for the double murder. He said the members were allegedly defending themselves. The four suspects appeared in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court facing charges of murder. Denied bail, they were expected back in court on June 24. The formation of the MK Party led by Jacob Zuma has been credited for reducing the ANC’s support including in Gauteng.