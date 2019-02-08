File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – Murdered Mfuleni nurse Gregory Trevor Paulse was hailed for going the extra mile for his patients. A memorial service in his honour was held yesterday. The 55-year-old was found dead at his residence in Conifers, Blackheath, by his neighbours on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said two suspects, aged 27, were arrested and a case of murder was opened by the Kleinvlei police. The suspects will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court once charged.

Paulse, whose death has left Mfuleni and surrounding communities reeling, had dreams of opening a centre that would advise people about health matters when he retired.

He was well-known in the area for providing health advice, assisting grieving families with funds for funerals, and providing them with food - all out of his own pocket.

His younger brother Ricardo said the family applauded police for the swift arrest and wanted justice to prevail.

“We want them to pay for the senseless killing of my brother. That was someone’s father and son. He was a very kind person, full of life, and our pillar of strength.

"To care means to give of yourself unselfishly, and he found great joy and reassurance in knowing that he did his best to help people. He’ll be dearly missed and never forgotten.”

Paulse joined the Western Cape Department of Health as an auxiliary nurse in February 1982 at Tygerberg Hospital, and also volunteered to open the medical emergency service at Karl Bremer Hospital until February, 2000.

Later in 2000, Paulse started working as a professional nurse at Mfuleni Community Day Centre.

Health department spokesperson for the Khayelitsha and Eastern Substructure, Sithembiso Magubane, said Paulse’s death was a “huge loss” - not only to the community, but to the department.

“Paulse always went the extra mile for his patients. The whole community of Mfuleni knew him for his compassion and love for them. He went beyond the call of duty with the staff and the community.

“He maintained professionalism at all times. Paulse was able and willing to step in wherever the need occurred at any given time.

"He also did home visits after hours, over weekends and on holidays. He will truly be missed by the staff and the community of Mfuleni,” Magubane said.

Distraught Mfuleni Community Day Centre colleagues took to Facebook, saying things wouldn’t be the same without him.

“He was our treasure and instilled the culture of humanity among us. Paulse taught us to go beyond the call of duty when caring for our patients.”



