Grieving family members of slain police officer Hilton Joseph with Police Minister Bheki Cele at his memorial service yesterday. Photo: Sisonke Mlamla

Cape Town – Slain police officer Hilton Joseph was a loving and caring human being, his colleagues said at a memorial service in Eerste River yesterday. Joseph was shot and killed in Mfuleni last week, with Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase saying a suspect was arrested and appeared in court on September 12.

Among the attendees at Joseph’s memorial yesterday were Police Minister Bheki Cele and acting provincial police commissioner Sindile Mfazi.

Warrant Officer Nokuthula Qinga, Joseph’s colleague, described Joseph as a strict man who had a good sense of humour.

“He trained us to be the best officers; he was strict but he had a sense of humour. He had a big heart and was there for people. Even during personal challenges, Hilton was a very disciplined member.

“I remember when he was our field trainer he made us wait for him for more than two hours in extremely hot sun, and we thought he was punishing us.

"He kept on joking that he was on his way. He was never late for work and even if you had an appointment with him, he would be at the place an hour earlier.”

Warrant Officer Mishkaah Cassiem described Joseph as a person who had a strong bond with everyone at work.

“It’s not easy to accept the fact that he is no more,” Cassiem said.

Joseph leaves behind a widow and two children. Cele said police would not rest until crime in the province was at an all-time low.

“The gangsters take police officers for granted; they don’t know that behind the blue uniform there is a father, brother and a human soul with human responsibilities” Cele said.

Meanwhile, police have offered R100 000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killers of police officer Donovan Prins.

Prins was gunned down in June while performing official duties in Lavender Hill.

“Anyone with information that can lead us to the suspects is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Patrick Learner, on 021 843 1900 or Crime stop on 086 001 0111 with their anonymous tip-off.

"A reward of R100 000 is offered for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects,” police spokesperson Andrè Traut said.