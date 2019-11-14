Murdered teacher’s former boyfriend abandons bail application









Allison Plaatjies and Phillip April Photo: Facebook Cape Town – The ex-boyfriend of slain Clanwilliam teacher Allison Plaatjies, 26, abandoned his bail application when he appeared in the Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Phillip April, 24, has been charged with murder, theft and defeating the ends of justice following the discovery of Plaatjies’ body on the floor of her flat in Katjiepiering Street in October. April was arrested in Plaatjies vehicle near Citrusdal on the West Coast. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Phillip April abandoned his bail application and this matter has now been postponed to February 5, 2020 for further investigation.” Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director Billy Claasen said they welcomed April’s decision to abandon bail.

“Phillip April briefly appeared in a packed Clanwilliam Magistrate court this morning (Wednesday).

“We will monitor this case and will leave no stone unturned to see that there is justice for Allison Plaatjies and her family,” he said.

According to reports, Plaatjies reportedly ended her relationship with April last month. She was allegedly strangled before April tried to behead her using three different knives.

The police attended the scene in Katjiepiering Street and found Plaatjies already dead from the injuries she sustained.

There were no signs of forced entry and her car was not parked at home but later found and booked in as evidence.

Plaatjies this year started her teaching career at Sederberg primary school in Clanwilliam.

Cape Times