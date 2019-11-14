Phillip April, 24, has been charged with murder, theft and defeating the ends of justice following the discovery of Plaatjies’ body on the floor of her flat in Katjiepiering Street in October.
April was arrested in Plaatjies vehicle near Citrusdal on the West Coast.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Phillip April abandoned his bail application and this matter has now been postponed to February 5, 2020 for further investigation.”
Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director Billy Claasen said they welcomed April’s decision to abandon bail.