Murderer ex-cop fails in application to stop his prison transfer

A former cop who is serving a life sentence for murder and kidnapping, has failed in his bid to stop his transfer from Johannesburg Prison (also known as Sun City Prison) to Mangaung Prison in Bloemfontein. Rabelani Mankhili had sought an interdict against his transfer, arguing that it would affect his visitation times with family and would impact his studying.

Mankhili was arrested for murder and kidnapping on January 29, 2018, and was convicted on November 4, 2021. The judgment read: “He, accordingly, remonstrated against the pending transfer and advanced reasons that he was a student at Unisa Florida campus, Roodepoort, and if transferred, it would be difficult to be furnished with study material. “He further raised the issues that his domicile of origin was Limpopo, and his family will not be able to visit him in Free State if transferred, and he was detained in a single cell due to the fact that he is a former police officer, and he was not certain about the arrangements made for him at Mangaung for his security.”