Murderer, rapist Steven Fortune to be declared a ’dangerous criminal’

Cape Town – The case against self-confessed child rapist and murderer Steven Fortune has been postponed to have him declared a dangerous criminal.

Fortune, who is a repeat offender, appeared at the Western Cape High Court yesterday, where the matter was postponed to Wednesday for sentencing.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: ’’It has been postponed to Wednesday (next week) for counsel to address the court on declaration of the accused as a dangerous criminal and sentence.”

Fortune had previously pleaded guilty to the murder of 12-year-old Michaela Williams, who went missing from her home on January 7 last year.

Fortune had told the court how he had lured Michaela with promises of cake while she played with friends outside her home.

He had then taken her over a busy road to a vacant plot in Schaapkraal and when she had tried to scream and run away from him, he choked her until she lost consciousness.

While she was unconscious, Fortune had raped Michaela and when she had regained consciousness and tried to scream, he strangled her with her skirt before throwing two concrete blocks on her head. He then covered her body with a blanket and left.

The State had during court proceedings earlier this year requested a psychiatric evaluation and to have him declared a dangerous criminal as he, prior to Michaela’s murder, was released on bail after serving a jail term for the attempted rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl.

Cape Times