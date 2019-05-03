Reghard Groenewald. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Reghard Groenewald, the man who confessed to killing 52-year-old Durbanville resident Hilary van Rooyen, has been convicted of her murder in the Western Cape High Court. Judge Derek Wille acquitted Groenewald on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances but found him guilty of theft for taking Van Rooyen’s iPhone, a set of keys and a leather pouch.

The 25-year-old aspiring English teacher had admitted to murdering Van Rooyen, an accounting tutor, who he claimed had made sexual advances at him and threatened to tell people he had raped her.

Groenewald said he had no intent of murdering the Durbanville mother-of-two, but Judge Wille said the self-confessed killer should have had the “foresight” to know that beating her with a glass vase could result in her death.

Van Rooyen was found by one of her two sons in a pool of blood in her home in 2017.

During the trial, it was Groenewald’s version that he was under the influence of drugs the day he confessed to killing his friend’s mother.

He was friends with Luke van Rooyen, with whom he attended Stellenberg High School.

Groenewald took the stand himself and told the court it was his second visit to Van Rooyen’s home at her request and that he had been invited there the day before (the murder) as well.

According to Groenewald, when Van Rooyen had “pushed her bosom into his back” and “squeezed his buttocks”, he became uncomfortable and pushed her away before he grabbed “the nearest thing”, which was the vase.

Relatives and friends of Van Rooyen became emotional in the gallery when Judge Wille read out a description of the injuries which resulted in her death.

After being convicted, Groenewald’s defence said they would apply for an extension of his bail, which was set at R3 000 on the day of his arrest.

Relatives of Van Rooyen expressed their dissatisfaction with this request, with murmurs in the gallery.

Judge Wille granted Groenewald’s bail extension with strict conditions, including that he report daily to Durbanville police station, that his passport be retained by the investigating officer and that he not leave the Durbanville and Bellville areas.

The State has said it wants him to receive the minimum applicable sentence of 15 years.

CAPE TIMES