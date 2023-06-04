MUT mourns murder of kidnapped lecturer

Cape Town - The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Durban is mourning the murder of electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika, whose body was found in Inanda following his kidnapping last week. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the 61-year-old, and were charged with murder.

Dwarika’s body was found in the bush near Mafuya Road in Inanda on Saturday afternoon. “The victim, who was last seen on May 28, 2023, was reported missing, and later on charges of kidnapping and carjacking were registered following police investigations,” said Netshiunda. “Further intensive investigation led to the arrests of two suspects, and on Saturday a team of investigators followed investigative leads to Inanda where his slain body was found. “A search for at least two more suspects who are believed to have also been involved in his kidnapping and subsequent murder is ongoing,” he said.

Dwarika, who worked at MUT for 26 years, was abducted at Sea Cow Lake, MUT officials said. Based on visuals sent to his family, Dwarika was forced into his vehicle by three suspected hijackers. Following the news of his murder, MUT acting vice-chancellor Professor Marcus Ramogale said: “Regrettably, our long-serving staff member, Mr Shan Dwarika, has been confirmed dead by his daughter, Ayuushi Dwarika-Rajbansi. May his soul rest in peace. “His body was found in Inanda, a township in KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday afternoon. I cannot imagine what his family is going through at this moment. All I can say at this stage is that our law enforcement has given us some confidence that this country’s laws must be respected.

“During the week, we held various media briefings at which we also heard colleagues and students pleading with the criminals to return Mr Dwarika alive. During those briefings we got to know more about Mr Dwarika’s kindness, hard work, compassion, and respect for humanity. He was truly a good man. “I wish to reiterate that Mr Dwarika had dedicated his whole life with an intention of making an impact in the lives of the historically disadvantaged communities in many ways. Having been with MUT for 26 years, driving to campus every day from Verulam and staying afterwards for consultations with his students, who are the same age as his abductors, it is shameful that he had to be killed in this manner. “Many colleagues have attested to Mr Dwarika being someone who loved his family and was filled with a positive outlook. He loved his family and grandchildren just as he loved the students with all his heart. Rest in peace dear brother, colleague, teacher, and friend to many,” Ramogale said.