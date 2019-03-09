Roegshanda Pascoe said they "shot they right through my house", through her baby's room, and "by the grace of God she was sleeping". File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Cape Flats community activist Roegshanda Pascoe has had to endure some scary experiences and has spoken of how "gangsters would first shoot at each other and talk later". After recently returning from a trip to London, where she shared her experiences with those attending the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime conference, her house in Manenberg came under gunfire at 2am this week.

Pascoe, from the Manenberg Safety Forum, thanked people for their support in a Facebook post, adding that "gangsters have rights not us as law-abiding citizens".

She said they "shot they right through my house", through her baby's room, and "by the grace of God she was sleeping".

No one was injured in the incident in Pecos Walk, a hot spot for shootings. Police are investigating an attempted murder case.

Pascoe had strong words for "the many phoning and telling me I looked for trouble or I deserve every bit". She said in Afrikaans she "isn't a pig that sees how someone else is killed and then does nothing about it".

In an earlier post, she said: "Guys please help as nobody is responding. There was a shooting on my house now.

"To the HLS (Hard Livings gang) in Pecos Walk that shot on my house now how much did you get paid to threaten me and my children. You think nobody saw you *ssh*les."

At the conference, the Cape Argus reported, she spoke about the challenges being faced in gang-ridden communities and the impact it had on families and the broader community.

“I am a mother and grandmother and have to raise children in these conditions.

“I am an activist on the ground doing community work because we want a better future for our children. Not everyone in Manenberg is a gangster and some are doing good work, but we need resources.

“We need more resources and investment in Manenberg to help our young people,” she said.

She said gangsters would first shoot at each other and talk later. “The family unit is not functioning any more. The police cannot police homes.

“They can only make arrests. There is a social breakdown in our communities which we have to do something about.

“But the police also need to deal with the selling of drugs in communities. Children experience violence on a daily basis."

