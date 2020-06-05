My harrowing life and death fight with Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Ricci Marshall and her husband Lloyd were both diagnosed with Covid-19. In a first-hand account, she relives her road to recovery. I started feeling unwell in the middle of March, not for a moment thinking that this was anything more than a seasonal flu or a bad allergy. My husband Lloyd and I decided to self-isolate in any case, as South Africa prepared itself for lockdown. On April 1, one week into lockdown, my GP decided to send me for a Covid-19 test just as a precaution.

I was relieved to hear the next day that the result was negative. A persistent cough and severe headaches had me back at the GP a week later.

This time my GP called for a lung X-ray. It was clear. The next week I added nausea and fever to my list of symptoms.

I was referred to a physician and he arranged for me to spend a night at Vergelegen Mediclinic for observation. No sooner was I back at home than I started to feel really sick.

I experienced waves of nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea together with a sore throat and chest, an excruciating headache, loss of smell and taste.

I was back at my physician on April 21. A crackle on my lungs convinced him to retest me for the coronavirus.

This time it came back positive, much to my disbelief. I immediately sent a text to Lloyd. This came as a huge shock to him and my daughter, Sherylin, who was spending lockdown with us.

I was immediately admitted to hospital and taken to an isolation room which was in a section of the hospital especially for Covid-19 patients.

The caregivers were all wearing protective gear and my door was kept closed to keep the negative pressure that continuously recycled the air.

The next two days were the most harrowing of my experience.

A second X-ray showed that I had developed a serious case of double pneumonia.

We learnt later that the nursing staff and the Mediclinic doctor who attended to me were concerned that I might not make it through the night. I was treated with a very powerful antibiotic, hydroxychloroquine and zinc, vitamin D and C.

I was given oxygen with a tube directly into my nose which gave a constant flow into my struggling lungs. Any slight exertion on my part would make me gasp for air. I spent the next two days in an extremely weak state relying completely on the great nursing staff who cared for me.

After two dark days my infection markers showed signs of improvement and my condition slowly started to improve.

In the meanwhile, Lloyd and Sherylin had both been tested. Lloyd’s result was positive and he continued to self-isolate at home.

Lloyd had been busy raising a global army of prayer warriors that were praying 24/7.

After a few days of fever and increasing shortness of breath, Sherylin decided to drive her dad to the hospital. With his infection levels quite high, Lloyd was checked into the same hospital wing as me.

It was with mixed feelings that I was able to stand at my window and wave to him as he was wheeled into his room just opposite mine.

Although it was shocking to think of him also being in hospital, I felt at peace knowing that he would also be well looked after. I thank God that we both made good progress over the next few days, allowing me after 12 days to return home and that Lloyd could follow a few days later.

We are grateful to be home and Covid-19 negative with a new appreciation of love and life.

Cape Times