MyCiTi bus fare will not increase... yet

MyCiTi bus customers can breathe a sigh of relief as the City has announced that bus fares will not increase in line with this month’s fuel increase. The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate said that bus fare would only increase should the diesel price breach the R27,51 threshold for two consecutive months, after which the increase becomes mandatory in the following month.

Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas said the City was committed to providing an affordable and reliable MyCiTi service. “However, we also have a responsibility to ensure the financial sustainability of the service. “The Urban Mobility Directorate is committed to providing accessible and equitable transportation for all our residents, and our budget is structured in such a way that allows for fares to be adjusted during the financial year only following significant and sustained fuel price changes beyond a set threshold. This is a carefully considered approach that is designed to ensure a resilience to fluctuations in the wholesale diesel price, protecting residents from erratic price shocks,” he said.