A MyCiti female driver’s morning shift turned into a nightmare after a male passenger allegedly sexually assaulted her at the Marine Circle stop in Table View. Two men boarded the bus at about 7.30am on Tuesday. One of them managed to get his hands on the main switch, switched the bus off and started terrorising the driver.

“He unbuttoned his trousers and pushed his genitals up against the driver’s cab window while trying to force the cab door open so he could get to the driver. The passenger was calling out for the driver to do all sorts of vulgar things with his genitals.

“The other passenger lit a cigarette and was laughing and seemed to be having a fabulous time, as if he was at the movies,” said the driver’s employers, Kidrogen. Kidrogen is one of the vehicle operating companies that provide MyCiTi with drivers.

“The driver reported the incident to the company and said it appeared the second man was acting as a lookout. Realising that she wasn’t going to be able to hold the door much longer, she decided to abandon the bus and escaped through the driver’s cab door. She ran to a garage for help.

“The traumatised driver has been put off from work indefinitely to receive counselling.”

The company’s chief executive officer, Andile Peter, condemned the “new type of threat and act of hooliganism”.

“We’ve just recently overcome a great deal where our buses were torched and stoned and our stations were vandalised, and now we’re faced with a new monster. However, this monster has the ability to dig deep fast and it has the potential to leave a lasting impression on its victims.

“As much as the public is dependent on the bus service and our drivers to get them from point A to point B, we too are dependent on the public to create an environment where drivers can operate optimally. We are appealing to the public to be more vigilant than usual and where possible to assist your fellow passengers,”Peter said.

Transport mayco member Felicity Purchase said a case was opened with the Table View police. “I’m shocked by the incident that was officially reported to the City earlier today. Officials from our Transport Operations team are trying to ascertain whether there’s video footage available that can assist the SAPS with their investigation.

“I want to give the public the assurance that the City will assist in every way possible to ensure that the suspects are arrested and prosecuted. I’m also calling on eyewitnesses to come forward to assist us.” Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Meanwhile, police have made a breakthrough in their probe into Golden Arrow bus robberies and arrested seven suspects, aged between 19 and 33. They appeared in the Philippi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following their arrests on Monday.

