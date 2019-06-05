Cape Town - Talks between the City, taxi associations and opposition parties over the MyCiTi N2 Express service have continued as the route service remained suspended indefinitely. The ANC on Tuesday met with mayor Dan Plato, while the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) was in continued discussions with the City.

The ANC leader in the council, Xolani Sotashe, said: “We had no choice but take to the matter into our own hands, because the poor working-class citizens don’t know what’s going on or when things will be resolved.

“Our engagement with the mayor was good and we’ve scheduled a press conference where we’ll announce the meeting outcome.”

Negotiations between the City and members of the N2 Express Joint Venture (JV) operating company collapsed last week, resulting in the service’s suspension. The City announced the suspension on Saturday, after some commuters had already purchased their monthly tickets.

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said the City planned to reimburse commuters, although the “mechanism” was not yet ready.

“At this point we are dealing with a number of complexities. We don’t want to repeat past mistakes. As such, we have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“Time is of the essence, but the City will refrain from making rash decisions as we are pursuing a resolution that will ensure a sustainable solution going forward,” Purchase said.

The N2 Express JV comprises the Route Six Taxi Association, Golden Arrow Bus Service (Gabs) and Codeta.

Codeta said it had always been the plan that it and the Route Six Taxi Association would take over the service, while Gabs would only manage the route in the interim.

Approached for comment, Codeta’s lawyer, Barnabas Xulu, said the meetings were continuing.

CAPE TIMES