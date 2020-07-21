Mystery as body of child found floating in Liesbeek River

Cape Town – The body of an unidentified child has been found floating in the Liesbeek River on the N2 outbound, under the M5 bridge. City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews who were alerted to the discovery assisted in recovering the body yesterday. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death. The discovery came almost two weeks after 8-year-old Abieda Paulse, who is presumed drowned, along with Yusuf Kiroboto, were swept away by water in a canal near the Vygieskraal informal settlement in Athlone. Abieda had fallen in the water while playing next to the canal and Kiroboto jumped in to save her.

Meanwhile, a woman’s body found floating near the Kalk Bay Harbour at the weekend has also not yet been identified.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said their Simon’s Town and Strandfontein crews responded to a report of a body discovered in the water just before 10am on Sunday.

“Reports indicated that two local men, who were free diving, had happened upon a body floating in the water and eyewitnesses reported that the divers were bringing the body towards the shore.

“The SA Police Service, NSRI’s crew, City’s Fire and Rescue Services, provincial Health EMS and a police dive unit responded to the scene,” said Lambinon.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the woman can contact the Muizenberg Police on 021 787 9000 or anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times