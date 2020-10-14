Mystery how boy, 3, died in disused car while playing with girl

Cape Town – Mystery surrounds how Diego Booysen ended up dying in a disused car in a backyard at a home a few doors from his own in Newtown, Wellington – luckily, the girl he had been playing with survived. The girl, 4, who was also reported missing by her family on Monday, has been taken to hospital for observation. “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 3-year-old boy are under investigation after his body was discovered yesterday morning in an old vehicle parked in the backyard of a residence in Corona Crescent, Newtown, Mbekweni,” said Colonel Andrè Traut. ’’Yesterday, the boy and a four-year old girl were reported missing by their parents after they were last seen playing outside their residence in Newtown, Mbekweni. ’’The search comprising SAPS and community members was unsuccessful on Monday night, until the discovery was made yesterday morning.

’’The girl who also found in the vehicle was admitted to hospital for observation. A death inquest case docket has been registered and the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.’’

Diego’s uncle, Piet Solomons, told EWN: ’’The father said he was sitting here while the kids were playing in the street and he became tired, and so he went to lay down.

’’When he woke up, he realised the kids were not there and they started searching but couldn’t find them. Everyone searched and looked everywhere.“

It was the second tragedy to have struck Diego’s family recently after the death of his mother.

IOL