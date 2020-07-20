Mystery of young woman’s skull found at Kogel Bay campsite

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Gordons Bay police have appealed for assistance in identifying the skull and subsequent reconstructed identikit of a young woman, believed to be between the ages of 15 and 19, discovered at the Kogel Bay campsite. The female skull was discovered at the site close to the R44 on July 3. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said with the assistance of the Criminal Record Centre, a sketch was compiled to assist with the possible recognition of the victim. “The post-mortem has indicated that the victim is a white female estimated between the ages of 15 and 19,” Traut said. Chairperson of the Gordon’s Bay residents association Edwina Hadfield said the discovery was traumatic.

“It is so shocking to find that we had been living with something like this and not even being aware. We hope that the police can uncover the identity and for the family to find out what happened to their child. We are always willing to assist police and we will assist in any way we can,” she said.

Reconstructed identikit of a young woman, believed to be between the ages of 15 and 19, discovered at the Kogel Bay campsite. Image: Supplied / SAPS



Meanwhile, among a number of arrests in the past week, police said the diligent efforts of its members led to the apprehension of seven suspects aged between 17 and 56 in connection with three cases of murder, rape and hijacking in the Nyanga policing precinct.

Last week, a 56-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 17 were arrested for murder following the stabbing of a 28-year-old man during an argument on Saturday morning in Boys Town, Crossroads.

Three other suspects were arrested on Friday, after driving recklessly in a Toyota Avanza and colliding with another vehicle in Colorado, Browns Farm days earlier. The three fled the scene and one was arrested.

It was discovered that the Toyota Avanza was reported hijacked in Gugulethu. In another incident, a 26-year-old suspect appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in connection with a case of rape. The suspect allegedly raped his girlfriend on Wednesday in Browns Farm.

Claremont detectives have meanwhile asked the public to assist in locating 24-year-old Egyptian citizen Mohamed Helan Hussein Elhaddad, who is sought in connection with a murder at Three Fountain Flat, Greenfield, Kenilworth, Claremont in May 2017.

He is thought to be in the Newfields, Athlone area or Gauteng.

Anyone with information on the remains found in Gordon’s Bay can contact constable Candice Pedro on 061 748 3932. Anyone with information on Elhaddad can contact detective warrant officer Quintin Matthee on 082 461 1115 or detective sergeant Dominic Witbooi on 083 299 1680.

The public can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times