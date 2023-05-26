Mystery still shrouds brazen killing of four people in ‘quiet’ Constantia

Cape Town - “A family that kept to themselves behind a high walled house with a lot of cameras.” This is how the four people who were found murdered in Constantia were described on Thursday.

Residents of the affluent suburb were left in shock after the bodies of the four people, believed to be of Bulgarian descent, were discovered on Thursday morning. According to police spokesperson Andrè Traut, at about 8.20am, the bodies of two females and two males, estimated to be aged between 40 and 50, were found with gunshot wounds. “The victims are believed to be of Bulgarian descent. Police were summoned to the crime scene after the discovery was made. The motive for the multiple murders is yet to be determined, with detectives hard at work in search of clues. Serious and violent crimes (unit) detectives have initiated an investigation into the murders,” said Traut.

More on this Four foreign nationals killed in Constantia

Later in the afternoon, crime scene experts were still combing the scene, with a large part of the road cordoned off and the wooden gate of the house looking wrecked as if a vehicle had crashed into it. Ward councillor Emile Langenhoven said residents were shaken as a “mass shooting scene like that was never anticipated due to the level of safety in the area”. “I know the house by driving past it; always closed and has a lot of cameras, which caused suspicion among residents. It’s very high walled so no one knew what was happening inside. The couple has been described as people who kept to themselves and lived with their children. There is someone who is apparently being sought and is on the Interpol list. The area is known for its high security. We have a prominent and vigilant neighbourhood watch, other private safety and security measures,” said Langenhoven.