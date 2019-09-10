Valentino van de Heyde, a lecturer in the mathematics and physics department at UWC. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The exact details that led to the death of Valentino van de Heyde, a lecturer in the mathematics and physics department at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), are still cloaked in mystery.



More than a week after Van de Heyde, known as Tino, was allegedly hijacked at a petrol station and later killed in Mitchells Plain on September 1, police were on Tuesday still unable to verify where and how the incident took place.





"As a university community we are pained by his death. It is a very sad loss for the department of physics and astronomy, the faculty and UWC.





"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, son, daughter, mother and brother at this very difficult time," said Gasant Abarder, manager: media, marketing and communications at UWC.





" The university community will remember Tino as a kind and gentle spirit always willing to assist and guide both lecturers and students.





"Tino will be fondly remembered by his colleagues in the department of physics and astronomy and the Centre for Innovative Education and Communication Technologies.

"He was passionate about the department of physics and astronomy and their use of emerging technologies for student development.

"Tino created an online physics animation and simulation lab as well as an open source library for the different categories of physics modules within his online environments.

"This was to enable students to reinforce lessons discussed in class and to prepare for assessments. In addition to being the eLearning specialist in the department, Tino was also the technical backbone of the extended curriculum programme.

"Tino was a role model. He was highly regarded by his peers in the eLearning arena, where he published five manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and a recent book chapter titled, 'Towards the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa: The African Space-Education Ecosystem for Sustainability and the Role of Educational Technologies', in the book 'Embedding Space in African Society: The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Supported by Space Applications'."

Van de Heyde obtained a BSc, BSc Honours (Physical Science) and MSc in Space Physics from UWC and was enrolled for a PhD degree in experimental condensed matter physics.

His career at UWC started in August 2011 as a technical officer in the department of physics and astronomy.

He joined the Centre for Innovative Education and Communication Technologies in June 2014 as an instructional designer. Due to his love and passion for physics, he returned to the department of physics and astronomy in April 2017.





Below is Van de Heyde's last post on Facebook on September 1.









