N Cape police find drugs hidden in motorist’s face mask

Cape Town - A 40-year-old-man was busted with drugs hidden in his mask, during police patrols in the Northern Cape this week. The man was arrested by members attached to the Kathu crime prevention unit in Rietbok Street, Kathu, at about 4.40pm on Monday after police noticed a dark silver Suzuki sedan driving in a negligent manner. Police spokesperson Mashay Gamieldien said on stopping the vehicle, officers noticed the driver acting nervously. “After requesting the driver to put on his mask, Sgt Eiman when searching him felt something in the mask. “On further searching the suspect, he discovered that the face mask had zips on the inside and found 16 small ziplock bags filled with crystal meth, cat, heroin, and mandrax tablets hidden inside. The total value of the drugs is estimated at R5 000.”

Gamieldien said the suspect was arrested, charged for possession of drugs and would soon be appearing in the Kathu Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, 11 suspects, aged between 24 and 29, appeared at the Springbok Magistrate’s Court yesterday for dealing in drugs.

The suspects were arrested following a multi-disciplinary team operation led by the Hawks, Springbok K9 and Upington crime intelligence, among others, in the early hours of Monday in the Western Cape and Northern Cape to address drugs and drug trafficking in the Namakwa cluster.

Spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “The team infiltrated the syndicate resulting in approximately 13 transactions being recorded. An assortment of drugs which include mandrax and tik valued at over R208 900 were purchased from the syndicate members.

“Two vehicles, cellphones, cameras, mandrax tablets, and tik with an estimated street value of R3.3 million, and an undisclosed amount of money were seized during their arrest.”

Acting Northern Cape head of the Hawks Brigadier Prince Mashimbye has applauded the team for outstanding work and for their resilience in fighting drug trafficking.

“Drugs and trafficking of drugs shall not be given an opportunity to prosper.”

Cape Times