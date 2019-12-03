A taxi driver died after colliding with another taxi on the N1 between Laingsburg and Beaufort West. Picture: Twitter / Bosbeer.com

Cape Town – The N1 between Beaufort West and Laingsburg had to be closed to traffic on both lanes this morning after a head-on collision between two minibus taxis. Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa said initially two taxis collided head on, but a truck then drove through the crash scene – between Laingsburg and Prince Albert Road – killing one of the drivers and injuring seven people.

The Western Cape traffic authorities have warned that long delays can be expected.

"Shortly after five this morning, we had another collision at Cope station, 40km on the Beaufort West side of Laingsburg," Africa said.

"There was also a secondary crash when a heavy motor vehicle plowed through the crash scene, allegedly killing one of the taxi drivers.