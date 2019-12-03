A taxi driver died after colliding with another taxi on the N1 between Laingsburg and Beaufort West. Picture: Twitter / Bosbeer.com

Cape Town – The N1 between Beaufort West and Laingsburg had to be closed to traffic on both lanes this morning after a head-on collision between two minibus taxis.

Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa said initially two taxis collided head on, but a truck then drove through the crash scene – between Laingsburg and Prince Albert Road – killing one of the drivers and injuring seven people.

The Western Cape traffic authorities have warned that long delays can be expected. 

"Shortly after five this morning, we had another collision at Cope station, 40km on the Beaufort West side of Laingsburg," Africa said. 

"There was also a secondary crash when a heavy motor vehicle plowed through the crash scene, allegedly killing one of the taxi drivers.

"Seven others were slightly injured. The road is still closed for traffic."

In Cape Town, there was a fatal crash in Strandfontein on Monday morning. One person died in the crash.

At the weekend, five people died in a car crash on Kleinmond's main road in the Overberg, Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

“The driver lost control over his vehicle and plunged into three pedestrians and also a parked vehicle," Africa said. 

"In this crash, the three pedestrians, aged 9 and 13 years, died. The driver and the passenger of the Golf motor vehicle also died later on in hospital.”