A Gugulethu family has been dealt a multiple tragedy after five family members were killed in an accident on the N1 outside Laingsburg on their way back from burying a family member in KwaZulu-Natal.

Portia Busisiwe Dzingwe, 69, was on her way back to Cape Town with her 44-year-old daughter Hombakazi Philile Dzingwe, grandchildren Inathi, 13, and Zenande, 5, and her nephew Aubrey Tshofuthi following a funeral service for her father in Eshowe on Saturday.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said the accident took place between Laingsburg and Prince Albert Road just after 3am.

“Five people were killed in a Datsun Go and four others were seriously injured in a Hyundai i10 following a head-on collision between the two vehicles,” said Africa.

Portia’s son Lotta Mayana, who lives in Pretoria, said he flew in to Cape Town yesterday as he had to identify the bodies.

“We are angry, in shock, and want answers on what really happened. If this was God’s plan to take my entire family away from me, then I do not understand why He would do so.

"As a family we were disappointed to learn of the passing of our family over the news and on social media,” said Mayana.

The last time he spoke to his mother was when he called to ask if they were still travelling. When he called again, he could not reach them.

Mayana said he called other family members to check if they had heard anything.

“At first I thought maybe it was the network on their side ,and I decided to stop calling and told myself they would call or send a message to inform me they had arrived home safely.

When we heard about the accident on the news and still there was no sign of them, we just prayed if something did happen, they must just be alive.

"We made a few phone calls and asked about the car’s registration number, and it was confirmed it was them.”

Mayana said his life hadbeen changed forever. His mother, sister, cousin and nieces played a huge role in his life.