Cape Town – The N2 between Botriver and Sir Lowry's Pass – coming from the Caledon side and at Gordon's Bay coming from the Cape Town side – has been closed due to protest action. However, an Overstrand traffic update after lunchtime on Friday said the R43 at the turn-off to Botriver where protesters had packed stones in the road is open again.

The Theewaterskloof municipality said: "N2 closed at #Botriver due to protest action. Please use alternative routes through Kleinmond or Franschhoek."

‪Protesting Botriver residents, demanding houses and basic service delivery, had blocked access to the town following an unsuccessful meeting with the town council last night.

They allegedly set a truck alight yesterday, but according to police no arrests had been made.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed to News24 that the N2 was closed due to a "dangerous situation". The Western Cape traffic radio team said it wasn't sure how long the road will be closed.

"The road is closed as a precautionary measure and the necessary people (police and traffic department officials) are on the scene. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes via the R44 Kleinmond coastal route to get back onto the N2 toward Gordon's Bay."

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

"The road is closed due to a service delivery protest which started yesterday. About 1 500 people are participating in the protest," said Rwexana.

"Public order police and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene monitoring the situation."

On the Botrivier Community News Facebook page there were complaints that protesters threw stones from the mountain at vehicles.

Rashaad Adams posted on Friday morning: "Stones being thrown from the mountain opposite the highway. Use alternative routes."

Michelle Morrison posted: "They need to start arresting and locking up protestor (sic).... We pay rates and taxes to use these roads."

An incensed Gail Robinson said: "Hey, so a handful of 'criminals' can block one of SA's major roads and get away with it. And our 'Law Enforcement' are helpless.

"It's f***** pathetic!! Imagine what would happen, if I, or anyone else drove down the N2 with a cocked gun,

and fired at the first perpetrator who threatened our lives.

"I guarantee that the cops will appear and we'd be arrested before we got off the N2!"

Cape Times