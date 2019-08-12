A petrol bomb thrown at a car caused minor damage, while tyres were also set alight, near Somerset West on the N2 on Sunday night. Photo: Twitter / Bosbeer

Cape Town – The N2 was closed briefly at Somerset West last night after it had been closed due to stone-throwing and a petrol bomb being launched at a car. It was already heavily backed up with motorists returning home after the long weekend in the afternoon and caused even longer delays, with motorists forced to take alternative routes.

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said two drivers injured during the stone-throwing had to be taken hospital.

The petrol bomb thrown at a car caused minor damage, while tyres were also set alight. The SAPS were monitoring the area last night.

It's still unclear what sparked the incidents and whether they were related to service delivery.

The N2 in the Somerset West area was a hot spot for violence last week. On Saturday, a bread truck was petrol- the corner of the N2 and Onverwacht Road in Lwandle.

"The driver and his two passengers were on the corner of Onverwacht Street and the N2 in Lwandle waiting for the robot to turn green when three unknown men approached them and threw a petrol bomb at the truck and then (ran) away," the police said.

One of the passengers sustained burn wounds to his face and was taken to hospital. The driver and the other passenger weren't injured.

This follows a similar incident near Somerset West this past week in which another truck was petrol-bombed. No one was injured.



