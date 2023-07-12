Nadia Lotz murder trial postponed for court decision

Murder-accused Charles Appolis is expected back in court next month for for allegedly killing his partner of 14 years and mother to his three children, Nadia Lotz.

The case was postponed to August 14 at the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Appolis is accused of stabbing Lotz in the neck and of slitting her throat, in March. The 32-year-old and Appolis had been together for fourteen years and had three children together, aged 1, 7 and 8.

Appolis is reported to have handed himself over to the police the same day of the incident. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed to August 14 for a regional court decision. Lotz’ family, who travelled from Malmesbury, gathered outside the court on Tuesday. Lotz’ emotional cousin, Silva Scheepers said they miss her everyday.

Slain Nadia Lotz “Nadia was somebody who lived for her mother and her children. Everything she did was for her mother and her children. “We miss her every day, it is very difficult to move on and continue living without her. I still don’t know how to carry on. It has only been four months and there’s still an entire lifetime ahead of us. I don’t know how we are going to do it,” she said.

Action Society who supported the family at court said they also met with family members of the accused’s alleged previous stabbing victim, and several other previous victims with protection orders against the him. Action Society said Appolis was out on R1000 bail along with his brother, for stabbing another victim in the neck only months before Lotz’ murder. The organisation’s director of community safety, Ian Cameron said had bail been denied, Lotz would have been alive today.

“This court failed Nadia Lotz and all the victims of the Strand Stabber, by granting him and his brother bail of only R1000 when he was accused of stabbing another victim in the neck. “Moreover, considering various other protection orders against him, and a long history of domestic abuse, he was clearly a danger to society. “It also highlights the police’s failure to get these criminals off the street,” he said.