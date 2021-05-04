Nafiz Modack expected back in court again, this time alongside cop

Criminal charges are racking up against alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack, after he made an appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Modack, who was arrested last week after a high-speed chase near Century City, is expected to appear again in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning with a police officer as a co-accused in a separate case, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

According to Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale, a 39-year-old police member attached to the tactical response team was arrested during the weekend on “suspicion of proliferation of information to unsavoury characters operating in the Western Cape underworld”.

“It is reported that the suspect was arrested during an intelligence driven operation conducted by the national task team investigating gang-related activities, national intervention unit and tactical response team,” Mogale said.

“It's alleged that the suspect has between 2019 and 2020, enticed by an underworld figure to infiltrate the anti-gang unit and supply them with information relating to operations of the underworld figure in return for gratification.”

Mogale said that the police officer will be charged with corruption with three accomplices.

The four will be appearing in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

On Monday Modack, 39, appeared in court with two other co-accused – Jacques Cronje, 50, and Ricardo Morgan, 36 – with a heavily armed police presence comprising officers from the SAPS Anti-Gang and Public Order Police units.

Ntabazalila confirmed that the trio face a number of charges, with more charges expected to be added.

“The three accused face charges of intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering and contravention of the Electronic Communications Act. Modack and Morgan face further charges related to the William Booth case. Charges are conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and illegal pinging,” said Ntabazalila.

Top lawyer Booth was shot at outside his home in Higgovale in April last year.

Three gang members – Kauthar Brown, Ebrahim Deare and Riyaad Gesant – were sentenced last month in connection with Booth’s attempted murder after entering a plea and sentencing agreement.

Ntabazalila said Modack also has a separate case in which he faces charges of attempted murder, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Modack will appear again in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The State confirmed it would oppose bail if such an application was made.

According to court documents, the accused held Sameer Valley captive in a Crystal Towers Hotel boardroom in March last year after forcing and threatening him to make an EFT deposit for the amount of R90 000, which was allegedly owed to another accused.

Police minister Bheki Cele, who attended court proceedings on Monday, responded to questions about the police officer, who is expected to appear in court on Tuesday along with Modack.

“Being a police officer is an onerous job ... keep your blue. If you don’t want to keep it, we won’t hesitate to convert it to orange,” said Cele.

According to Cele, as the investigation unfolds they expect to “make more arrests, in which a murder charge will be added”.

The arrests come as police and the Hawks crack down on alleged underworld figures, including Jerome Booysen and Mark Lifman.

