Nafiz Modack, former Anti-Gang Unit member in court on corruption charges

Cape Town – Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack and Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) member Ashley Tabisher appeared briefly in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of corruption.

The State alleges that a corrupt relationship existed between the pair as Tabisher, 39, had passed on information relating to police operations to criminals, including his co-accused Modack, 39.

The two appeared in a heavily guarded courtroom.

According to court documents, Tabisher had colluded with another accused, Amaal Jantjies (an associate of Modack), and they were to let Modack know when the AGU would be coming to his addresses because he “wanted to be ready for them” during November 2019.

Tabisher, a sergeant attached to the Tactical Response Team of the AGU, was arrested through an operation conducted at the weekend by the National Task Team, and will join two accomplices already before court.

The State alleged: “Jantjies managed to convince Tabisher to give her any information relating to when the AGU planned operations against Modack for R10 000 and a phone valued at approximately R3 500, to communicate with her as gratification, thereby corrupting Tabisher, a police official.”

In a separate matter, also at Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Modack faced further charges of being in contravention of the Proceeds of Crime Act, five counts of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to acquire an explosive and conspiring to have in his possession or under his control, explosives.

This relates to incidents where Modack, Jantjies and another co-accused, Jannick Adonis, allegedly attempted to murder slain top cop and AGU commander Charl Kinnear by throwing a hand grenade at his home on November 22, 2019.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said they would be opposing bail in the matters. Modack and Tabisher would remain in custody and both cases were postponed to Monday next week.

Police minister Bheki Cele this week, after attending Modack’s court appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, said they anticipated more arrests and that a murder charge would be added to the case, but Modack had not yet been linked to Kinnear’s murder.

Cele said the police were tightening the net on organised crime.

“These arrests are only the beginning of police efforts to take down organised crime in the province. Clamping down on such criminal syndicates remains an ongoing exercise and such arrests show that the police are up to the task,” said Cele.

Kinnear’s widow, Nicolette, attended the court proceedings with her sons, Casleigh and Carlisle.

“I think we are aware that this is not a sprint, it is a marathon and we are only at the start.

’’I think that slowly but surely things are starting to unravel and becoming more public as to what has really been happening behind the scenes,” said Nicolette Kinnear.

Cape Times