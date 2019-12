Naked body washes ashore at Clifton 1st beach









Clifton’s 1st beach File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Police are investigating after a naked body washed ashore at Clifton 1st Beach last night. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said an inquest docket had been opened. The body is believed to be that of a white male aged between 35 and 40. There had been no reports of a missing or drowned person. Separately, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) had a busy long weekend as they attended to several distress calls. On Sunday, NSRI Plettenberg Bay station commander Marc Rodgers said multiple surf-skiers were reported to be in difficulty at Natures Valley Beach.

“The group of surf-skiers had arrived offshore of Natures Valley to find rough sea conditions, strong rip currents and increasing wind speeds estimated at 30 knots, gusting to 35 knots, making it difficult to get through the surfline to the beach.”

Mykonos station commander Mike Shaw said on Saturday their duty crew was deployed after a teenage boy from Durbanville was injured when he dived into shallow water at Kraal Bay.

Also on Saturday, at 2.18pm, Mykonos duty crew responded to a report of four men in difficulty on a kayak at Langebaan Lagoon.

“On arrival on the scene, we found four males, aged 18, 19, 20 and 22, using a two-man sea kayak as a fishing platform.

“We believe they had anchored on the lagoon and the anchor may have dragged in the strong currents, and we believe that to prevent the craft from being swept away, they tied the craft to a rock and they were then unable to free the rope,” said Shaw.

