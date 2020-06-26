Narrow escape for Animal Welfare official in Elsies River attempted hijacking

Cape Town – An Animal Welfare Society (AWS) trainee inspector escaped an attempted hijacking and robbery in Elsies River earlier this week by throwing his cellphone at his attackers, managing to distract them before speeding off.

The AWS has now called on the public to make donations to buy Sivuyile Kilwa, who had saved for months to buy the phone, a replacement.

Kilwa had returned from a property inspection in Goodwood on Wednesday afternoon, travelling along Robert Sobukwe Road when he had to stop at the intersection, said AWS nurse Jaque le Roux.

“(Kilwa) had to stop at a red robot when someone tapped at his window with a gun. He was told to get out but the robot changed green.

“Kilwa thought fast when he threw his phone at the suspect to distract him and sped off. He was left traumatised. It was a new cellphone that he worked so hard to save for and now it’s gone. It was also being used for all his cases,” said Le Roux.