Narrow escape for Animal Welfare official in Elsies River attempted hijacking
The AWS has now called on the public to make donations to buy Sivuyile Kilwa, who had saved for months to buy the phone, a replacement.
Kilwa had returned from a property inspection in Goodwood on Wednesday afternoon, travelling along Robert Sobukwe Road when he had to stop at the intersection, said AWS nurse Jaque le Roux.
“(Kilwa) had to stop at a red robot when someone tapped at his window with a gun. He was told to get out but the robot changed green.
“Kilwa thought fast when he threw his phone at the suspect to distract him and sped off. He was left traumatised. It was a new cellphone that he worked so hard to save for and now it’s gone. It was also being used for all his cases,” said Le Roux.
She said Kilwa was lodging a case with police.
“Kilwa had his first counselling session yesterday as he was still shaken,” said Le Rouw.
AWS said the brazen attack left staff feeling his trauma.
“Sivu was driving... in an AWS SA branded vehicle and our logo that is a symbol of hope to thousands of pet owners throughout the Cape Metro, (which) usually ensures our safety.”
To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3fYhM2c and reference your contribution “SIVU”, or contact Le Roux at 082 601 1761.
Cape Times