National Assembly adopts reviewed code of conduct setting out strict guidelines for MPs

The National Assembly on Thursday adopted the review of the code of conduct for MPs which provides for lifestyle audits, regulates the public representatives’ conduct on social media and increases the value of gifts to be disclosed. The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) recently adopted the code, which will now come into operation in the seventh Parliament after the May 29 elections.

Tabling the report on the review of the code, co-chairperson of the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests Bekizwe Nkosi said they made recommendations after the committee reviewed the 2014 code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interests. Nkosi noted that there has been declining public trust in Parliament. He said the reviewed code set parameters for how MPs could interact with members of the public on social media platforms.

Nkosi said the code also provided for lifestyle audits and referral of discrepancies to law enforcement agencies. According to the code, the lifestyle audits will focus on presiding officers of both Houses, chairpersons of all committees, chief whips of all political parties, any MP who has been red-flagged by the e-disclosure system and any MP the joint committee may identify from time to time. They said if there was an allegation of fraud, bribery, corruption or unethical conduct against an MP, the affected member shall form part of the risk profile for a lifestyle audit.

Nkosi stated that the code has increased the value of gifts to be disclosed by MPs from R1 500 to R3 000, and also set out the procedure to be followed to deal with petitions from members of the public. “This is a huge milestone that the committee was able to review the code and propose a new draft code after 10 years of operation of the current code,” he said. DA MP Annelie Lotriet said the code for MPs had been in dire need of review as it contained outdated and inadequate sanctions.

She praised the committee for doing their best under the trying circumstances. “For the first time the committee will have some teeth. “It will be more difficult to ignore obligations imposed by the code,” Lotriet said.

IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe said the current code had serious omissions and shortcomings in the past. She said the joint committee had not been empowered sufficiently to execute its work and hold MPs accountable. “We therefore welcome the changes made to the code.

“The IFP supports these change,” Van der Merwe said. EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane said the parliamentary rules and code of conduct were important to ensure public representatives were men and women of high ethical standards. She said the reviewed code came at an opportune time.

“We are closing the window to one of the most destructive parliamentary terms in our democracy,” she said. Mkhwebane was called to order when she recounted instances she described as Parliament having protected President Cyril Ramaphosa, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. “For this to work we need a firm and ethical leadership, not thieves who will continue to defend those who engage in very corrupt activities,” she said.

She added that there should be no situation where members of the executive were protected in Parliament. ACDP MP Steve Swart commended the joint committee for reviewing the code of ethics for the MPs. “We share the view that in the eyes of the public we lost a lot of our reputation due to disruption notwithstanding that we worked hard and have done a lot of good work,” Swart said.