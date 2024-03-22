National Assembly Speaker on ‘leave’ amid corruption allegations

Under-Fire National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has taken special leave from her position as pressure mounts on her to step down following a raid at her home this week over allegations of corruption.

“This decision has been communicated to the Secretary of Parliament and to the President of the Republic in his capacity as Head of State. This decision by myself is meant to protect the integrity of Parliament and ensure its sacred duty and its name continue unblemished. I have also communicated my decision to take special leave to my movement, the ANC. “I hope this statement clarifies my position, reaffirms my commitment to upholding the integrity of my office, and demonstrates my full co-operation with the legal process,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier this week the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) conducted a search-and-seizure operation at her Johannesburg home. This is believed to be related to allegations that she was paid R2.3 million in cash bribes by defence industry businesswomen Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu while she was defence minister. Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday said that while the ID conducted a search and seizure at her residence, there had been no formal notification of an arrest warrant or communication regarding her imminent arrest, neither to her nor her legal team. “My lawyers have, however, pro-actively informed the NPA of my readiness to comply and co-operate should the need arise.

“As the Speaker of the 6th Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, I hold the utmost respect for our legislative system and the laws of our nation, some of which I have been privileged to pass. I assure the nation of my willingness to co-operate fully with law enforcement agencies on any matter that may arise,” she said. The DA on Thursday said that it welcomed reports that the Speaker was facing imminent arrest.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said law enforcement agencies must act swiftly against her. Mapisa-Nqakula will no longer attend the 148th Session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly taking place in Geneva, Switzerland where she was to be joined by deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Sylvia Lucas, Secretary to Parliament Xolile George, and NCOP chief whip Seiso Mohai on the trip to Europe. Members of some parties will also be part of the delegation.

“The parliamentary delegation will participate in various meetings of the standing committees and related meetings, including a meeting on March 22 of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Africa Geopolitical Group. Members of the delegation will also participate in the peace and international security, sustainable development democracy and human rights, and United Nations Affairs Committees,” said Parliament. Mapisa-Nqakula was also to participate in a session on the conflict resolution in Ukraine. “Other scheduled meetings include those of various IPU parliamentary bodies on conflict situations such as the IPU task force for the peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine, which will be addressed by parliamentarians from both the Russian Federation and Ukraine separately.