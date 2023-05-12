National Champion in kickboxing, musical forms, aged 9, hopes to compete with world’s best in future

Cape Town – National Champion in kickboxing musical forms, Colin Leech, who turned nine on Friday, says he hopes to compete among the world’s best kickboxers one day. The young champ from Gauteng won the title at the national competition held in Limpopo recently.

Colin, in Grade 3, said he is excited to have made it this far in the sport. “I love kickboxing, exercising, and keeping fit. I love the feeling when training and even though I get nervous for competitions, it feels good while competing and afterwards. I enjoy learning techniques and pushing myself to be the best I can be.” His father, Bradley said he is proud of his son and hopes that he grows to be a focused and disciplined young man.

“He started competing when he was just four-years-old. He is very disciplined and enjoys the sport. He is a go-getter who wants to make his country proud. “We were absolutely amazed when he won. He was also ecstatic and over the moon. He smiled for days and he keeps his trophy next to his bed as a form of inspiration. We as his parents want to support him in whatever he wants to do and he does wish to become a professional fighter one day,” said the proud father. President of the South African Kickboxing Association (SAKA) and African Kickboxing Confederation (WAKO Africa) Aslam Mahomed congratulated Colin on his achievements.