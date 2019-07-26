Police Minister Bheki Cele at the funeral for slain Delft Constable Songezo Khetiwe. Photo: Jack Lestrade / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A memorial service for slain Constable Songezo Khetiwe in Delft yesterday turned into a celebration of his being when his friends and family remembered his zest for life. A national SAPS soccer team will also be formed in his honour, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced.

The 34-year-old officer was killed and two of his colleagues seriously injured on Sunday when a suspect opened fire on them while they were responding to a tip-off in Delft.

His family, friends and residents attended the service at St Matthews Anglican Church yesterday.

Police top brass, including Cele and provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula, were also present.

The service followed a wreath- laying ceremony at the Delft police station.

Paying tribute, his brother Gcobani said Khetiwe had to grow up fast and had taken care of his two siblings after their parents died.

“I am way older than him, but because he was mature and had respect, we were close. You would never see him sad, he was always smiling and happy.

“He has two daughters, Siwaphiwe, 4, and Linamandla, 7, whom he loved dearly. He was the breadwinner of the family.

“We were still admiring his progress in life and the stable job he got from SAPS, and then this tragedy happened. He will be dearly missed,” Gcobani said.

Cele said he was angered by the senseless killing.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union vowed to support the family and be visible at all court appearances.

Khetiwe will be buried in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape on August 3.

