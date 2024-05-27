NatJoints investigates election threats

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) is investigating 27 new cases in relation to election incidents, including the shooting of a man and child during door-to-door campaigns.

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday on the second phase of operational plans ahead of Wednesday’s elections, deputy national Commissioner Tebello Mosikili said they were ready to respond to any threats as their early warning system had already proven itself to be able to detect and address all identified security risks. “The task at hand is one that is immense, but through past experiences of ensuring the safety and security of past elections, we are confident that we are ready for this next phase. The road to a safe, secure and peaceful election requires the commitment and effort from all stakeholders including our communities. “Twenty-seven more cases have been registered and are under investigation; 17 of the cases were reported in Limpopo. These new cases were registered this week for the period starting May 19 to May 25. In Limpopo, a 25-year-old man and 9-year-old girl were shot and wounded in Seshego during a door-to-door campaign,” said Mosikili.

Cases registered also included alleged contravention of the Electoral Act, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, contravention of the Gatherings Act, two attempted murder cases and malicious damage to property. A 44-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. An assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) case was also registered in Pretoria where a party member was attacked by a group of men while putting up posters. Arrests are yet to be made.

Six other cases were related to the vandalism and illegal removal of posters. NatJoints has also warned the public over fake news and their social media monitoring team is expected to be highly vigilant. “You are all urged to verify facts first before sharing any information which often leads to unnecessary confusion and panic. We will not tolerate any incitement of violence on any platforms.

Our intelligence communities and cybercrime units are closely monitoring online users. “You are warned not to step out of line. “A reminder to all political parties that political campaigning ends at midnight on May 28; should this continue, beyond this period, this would be a transgression and contravention of the Electoral Act,” Mosikili added.

Co-chairperson of NatJoints, the SANDF’s Siphiwe Sangweni, said they were on standby as a force to assist police and other law enforcement agencies when and if there is a need. Meanwhile, after critical negotiations between police union members and SAPS management, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said they had won a “significant victory” on behalf of their members, with their demands being met. Popcru president Thulani Ngwenya said: “Following ...discussions, we are proud to confirm that the final agreement was reached late in the afternoon on Friday.

“This gives our members the reassurance they needed to perform their work. “Some police have already been deployed over the weekend. “Our members stand ready to ensure a fair, peaceful, and democratic election process in our communities,” said Ngwenya.