Simon's Town Navy yard. File photo: Jeffrey Abrahams/ANA Archives

Cape Town – South African Navy chief Vice-Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane has suspended two high-ranking officers for allowing an unauthorised civilian mechanical repair workshop to operate from an unused shed at their Goodwood SAS Wingfield base. The flag officer commanding Naval Base Simon’s Town, a rear-admiral, and the officer commanding the SAS Wingfield were understood to be the officers who were suspended.

Hlongwane initiated an investigation into who allowed the repair workshop to operate on South African Navy property.

News of the suspensions reached under-fire SA Navy Lieutenant-Commander Sylvester Mangolele, who said: “The Chief of the Navy executed the arrest himself and suspended the two, effective immediately, and placed the Training Commander of Wingfield as acting officer commanding (OC), leaving the executive officer (EO) in his position, whereas protocol explicitly sets forth that the EO of the unit, as second in charge, must take the reins. He thus violated his own internal protocol, wanting to hold people accountable by administratively discharging those who wants him to account for his respective actions.”

Mangolele was accused of ill-discipline and charged in a military court after suggesting in a 2016 report that the maritime force could save millions of rand if it did not outsource work that could be done internally.

“I was suspended for simply telling the truth and was unable to bring a matter before court. My investigation forces all the parties to account for their responsibilities as per the Public Finance Management Act,” he said.

Hlongwane made an unannounced detour to inspect the base first-hand, ahead of a junior officers’ graduation parade earlier this month.

The matter was reported to SA Navy headquarters in Pretoria by a whistle-blower and, according to the Navy, Hlongwane found an unauthorised person was apparently running their civilian mechanical repair workshop from an unused shed on the base.

In a statement, the Navy said: “The chief of the Navy sees this matter in a serious light and will leave no stone unturned to determine who authorised this arrangement and whether any naval officer may have unduly benefited. The company in question will be ordered to vacate the premises.”

During the graduation parade, the three-star Admiral Hlongwane told the parade that the SA Navy was “generally forgiving of honest mistakes” but would not tolerate indiscipline or delinquent behaviour.

SA Navy spokesperson Commander Greyling van den Berg said: “The matter is sub judice.”