Millions of South Africans are expected to vote, starting with special votes today. The National Credit Regulator has reminded the public to collect their IDs, Sassa cards or bank cards at any credit provider.

As millions of South Africans are to cast their votes this week, the National Credit Regulator (NCR) has reminded the public to collect their IDs, South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards or bank cards at any credit provider that seized them. The regulator instructed all credit providers last week to desist from retaining consumers’ cards and IDs and return the ones they have to their owners.

Should any of the credit providers not comply and hand over these documents, people can report the issue to the regulator and to the local police station as this is a criminal offence. This is to enable people to vote from today and on May 8 where the vast majority will vote.

Voting will take place at 23 039 voting stations across the country for up to 26.7 million prospective voters.

The call also came following six raids to root out illegal credit providers which resulted in the confiscation of ID cards and documents, driving licences, Sassa cards and passports.

Between January to March, the NCR conducted six raids with the police, where five criminal cases were opened.

“In terms of the National Credit Act (NCA), it is illegal and a criminal offence for credit providers to retain any consumer instruments such as IDs, bank and Sassa cards as a way to enforce credit agreements.

“Consumers must avoid credit providers who require them to hand over their identity documents or cards before they get credit as this is usually coupled with reckless lending and overcharging,” the NCR said.

During these raids 411 bank andSassa cards and 37 consumer instruments were seized.

The regulator said it was shocking that consumers still reacted to SMSes that advertise loans without credit checks or salary slips.

The NCA prohibits statements or phrases such as “no credit checks required”, “blacklisted consumers welcome”, or “free credit”.

It urged consumers to protect themselves by only handing money over to or do business with registered financial services providers, whether for credit, loans or any kind of investment.

The NCR, which was established under the NCA, is responsible for the regulation of the SA credit industry. It called on South Africans to make use of its registered debt counsellors.

CAPE TIMES