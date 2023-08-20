Ndithini Tyhido is new chairperson of ANC Dullah Omar region

THE top five officials of the ANC Dullah Omar region were announced on Sunday afternoon with Ndithini Tyhido named as the new regional chairperson and Mvusi Mdala as the regional secretary. The EleXions Agency along with election observers declared the elections transparent, free and fair.

The elections body said there were 287 voting delegates and one was deregistered. The election results showed that the Tyhido-led slate made a clean sweep as it took all top five officials’ positions. Tyhido secured 162 votes to clinch the top post in a contest with Tshepo Moletsane, who obtained 125 votes.

Sonwabile Ngxiza was elected as the regional deputy after scoring 153 votes against Pat Lekker, who garnered 134 votes. Mdala took the secretary position with 158 votes. His contender Dee Badela managed to obtain 129 votes. The deputy secretary position was won by Maureldia Chouglay with 161 votes. Her contender, Judy Anne Stevens, managed to get 126 votes.

Lynne Abrahams took the new regional treasurer after obtaining 153 votes. Her contender Anele Gabuza secured 134 votes. The Dullah Omar region has been without an elected leadership for over a year. The biggest region in the province, which has about 11 000 members, was disbanded early in 2022 and a regional task team was installed to take the region to a regional conference.