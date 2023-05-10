Near-sightedness awareness week highlights crucial eye health, vision care for children

Cape Town – A child with medium to high near-sightedness (myopia) is five times more likely to develop cataracts. This is according to the SA Optometric Association (SAOA), as the world observed Myopia Awareness Week from May 22 to 26.

The association said the awareness week was dedicated to drawing attention to the growing epidemic of myopia in children around the world, including South Africa, and to promote myopia management as an essential component of eye health and vision care, particularly for children. “We are now at a crucial stage in the quest to effectively address myopia, where we now have the knowledge and means to create meaningful change in a world where half the population does not need to be impacted by this debilitating eye disease,” said SAOA president, Nivien Subramany. The association said children with myopia were at greater risk for sight-threatening conditions later in life, and also had a five-times greater chance of developing glaucoma.

To slow down progression experts advise: ∎ Undergo a regular eye health and vision examination by an optometrist and, where applicable, wear optical devices as prescribed by an optometrist. ∎ Spend more time outside – recent studies suggested that spending more time outside as a child, teen or young adult may help slow the progression of near-sightedness over the course of one’s whole life.