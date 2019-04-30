Ian Neilson, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

In the past six months, almost 1 000 new residents have applied for and have been approved to receive the City of Cape Town’s indigent relief due to its efforts to mobilise residents to take up the offer of assistance. "As a caring city, it’s important that support is provided to the most vulnerable residents and the City encourages those who may qualify for assistance to please apply to see if they qualify for assistance," the City said in a statement on Tuesday.

As of 1 March 2019, there were 4 727 Cape Town residents who benefited from this relief. This is an increase of almost 1 000 residents following an extensive marketing initiative by the City to communicate what assistance is on offer.

"Indigent relief is designed to assist struggling individuals, people with special needs and pensioners as well as businesses, sports clubs and non-profit organisations (NPOs) so that they could continue to receive their basic City services such as water provision and refuse collection.

"Depending on residents’ circumstances and if they qualify, they could receive a 100% rebate on their property rates as well, or could receive an additional 4 500 litres of water free of charge per month and refuse collection free of charge.

"If residents rent a home from the City, and are struggling to make monthly rental payments, the City’s indigent relief could help to cover part of the costs.

"Almost R1.7 billion has been proposed for indigent relief in the City’s 2019/2020 draft Budget. An additional R1.23 billion has been proposed to be budgeted for rates rebates. Much work has also been done to ensure that rates and tariffs are as affordable as possible.

"Recently, the City enhanced its efforts to reach lower-income residents who can benefit from the financial aid that the City offers. Its indigent campaign has enabled many cash-strapped residents to be added to the City’s database for rates and tariff relief.

"Traditionally, the uptake of this relief is low and the City wishes to see more qualifying residents apply for this assistance.

"There’s no need for those who are struggling financially to do so alone. Hoping that the debt will go away or ignoring the problem is not the answer and there is help on offer.

"As a caring city, we make allowance for residents who are unable to pay for basic services to make representation to the City for relief and for those who are struggling to pay their municipal accounts to enter into an agreed arrangement/instalment plan to pay off their arrears.

"We hope to see a greater uptake over the coming months,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Ian Neilson.

The City uses property value and household income of both the owner and spouse or partner as factors to determine which residents qualify for assistance.

Residents are encouraged to visit their nearest municipal walk-in City customer care centre and to complete an application form to see if they are eligible for the benefits. Residents may also contact their ward councillor or subcouncil office if they wish to apply for assistance.

If you know of someone who might potentially qualify for assistance, direct them to visit: http://www.capetown.gov.za/local%20and%20communities/financial-relief-and-rebates/our-approach-to-financial-support/indigent-grants

The indigent status is valid for one year from date of application for people younger than 60 years. However, for people 60 years and older, the application is valid for three years and runs together with the valuation cycle. The current valuation cycle ends on June 30.

Cape Times