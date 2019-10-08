Residents at Acadia Place in Observatory were evicted by the sherriff of the court last week. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Nearly 200 people have been left destitute and with no solution on where to go after an eviction order for the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged (CPOA) was upheld. The group of backyard dwellers and homeless people evicted from Arcadia Place in Observatory had turned to the Western Cape High Court on October 3 for an interdict to stop the evictions.

One of the evictees, speaking on condition of anonymity, said their bid to stop the eviction had failed last week.

“We have since been sleeping on the street every night since Wednesday. All our stuff has been on the sidewalk and we have had to rely on the goodwill of Good Samaritans who help with food while we have to wash at nearby toilets in the shopping centre,” she said.

The residents were ordered to vacate the building of the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged earlier this year to make way for a new old-age home to be built.