Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said nearly 500 000 students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) passed their exams at universities and TVET colleges in 2022. “The total number of NSFAS beneficiaries who passed at universities is 390 431. The total number of NSFAS beneficiaries who failed at universities is 102 252,” Nzimande said.

He also said the number of NSFAS funded students at TVET colleges stood at 108 161. “The total number of NSFAS beneficiaries who failed at TVET colleges is 90 779,” he said. Nzimande could not say how many NSFAS funded students dropped out of colleges and universities last year.

“NSFAS will be working in conjunction with institutions to finalise this number,” the minister said. Nzimande was responding to parliamentary questions from DA MP Chantel King, who asked about the number of students who were onboarded for the NSFAS direct payment by July 2023. He said NSFAS shared with all the 26 universities in December 2022 that it would make allowance for a minimum of three months’ notice to institutions where it intended to take over full payment of allowances.

In March, NSFAS issued a notice informing universities that it would assume responsibility for disbursing allowances to its beneficiaries starting in June 2023. “As of the end of June 2023, a total of 24 universities were successfully onboarded and their students received their July 2023 allowance payments through the direct payments. “Two universities, Stellenbosch University and North-West University, have yet to disburse the allowances for the month of July 2023.