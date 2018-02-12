Reports have emerged that President Jacob Zuma has demanded his legal fees be waived as part of conditions for his possible exit. File picture: GCIS

Pretoria - More than six hours after the meeting of the highest decision-making body of the ruling African National Congress kicked off in Irene, local and international news crews remained camped outside the Saint George Hotel in Pretoria where President Jacob Zuma was being discussed.

After 8pm, several outside broadcast vans were stationed at the venue, with several television journalists crossing live from the street adjacent to the St George Hotel.

The meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 2 pm on Monday, is widely expected to finalise the fate of Zuma, who has previously refused his party's requests to step down.

Cyril Ramaphosa, the deputy president of South Africa, won the leadership of the governing ANC in December in a hotly contested election.

Earlier, numerous luxury vehicles, many of them escorted by the police VIP protection unit, were streaming into the vast St George Hotel complex ahead of the closed door high level meeting.

ALSO READ: #ZumaExit: ANC top brass still locked in special NEC meeting

Security details had been deployed to screen all vehicles entering the venue.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa said the NEC meeting would finalise discussions on Zuma's exit, who is facing mounting pressure to step down.

For now South Africa continues to wait for the ANC to pronounce on the Zuma transition.

African News Agency (ANA)