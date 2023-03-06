Nehawu protests peacefully at Khayelitsha Hospital

Cape Town - The provincial Health Department says services continued as normal at Khayelitsha Hospital following reports of violent and disruptive actions by some members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) at various health facilities around the country on Monday. According to the national Health Department, some of the affected health facilities included Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Leratong Hospital and Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng; Pelonomi and Manapo hospitals in the Free State; Khayelitsha Hospital in the Western Cape; Tshepong and Moses Kotane hospitals in the North West; and Kimberley and Upington hospitals in the Northern Cape.

National health spokesperson Foster Mohale said: “The department respects the right to strike by members of the trade unions as enshrined in the Constitution of the country. However, such right should not violate the constitutional rights of others to life and access to health care. “The department is working closely with the provincial health authorities and law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation to ensure rapid response and necessary urgent interventions to minimise the impact of the strike on the provision of essential health services. The participation of employees rendering essential services or maintenance services in the strike during working hours will constitute misconduct, and the principle of no work no pay will also be strictly and timeously applied without fear or favour,” he said. Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said that over the last three years, workers have been robbed of salary increments.

“Government is offering 0.5% to workers. We have been saying, can government agree to the demand of a 10% salary increment with R2 500 housing allowance? Services are going to be disrupted. They range from the police, home affairs, justice, state admin, etc.,” said Nkolonzi. The provincial Health Department’s Abulele Dyasi said services continued as normal at Khayelitsha Hospital. “It was a peaceful protest, with no violence or disruption to services.”