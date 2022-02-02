Netcare Bougainville hospital in dire straits

CAPE TOWN - A Pretoria West hospital faces closure as Netcare says it has been underperforming for too long. Netcare is looking to sell the 60-bed Netcare Bougainville Hospital in Pretoria West, which first opened its doors in 1997.

Regional director of Netcare’s North East region, Johan Smal, said unless a suitable buyer was found, the hospital would close its doors on April 30. Smal said that Netcare’s hospital division conducted strategic reviews of its asset portfolio, and Netcare Bougainville Hospital was identified as an under-performing facility for a sustained period. “The hospital’s underperformance has prevailed from before Covid-19 and this was further exacerbated by the adverse effects of the pandemic in the past 24 months. These and other circumstances have rendered it uneconomical to retain Netcare Bougainville Hospital in the current business environment.

“We have been in consultation with staff, doctors and facility management to notify them that the hospital may have to close. In addition, the Department of Health, unions and other key stakeholders have been kept firmly updated on developments,” he said. Sydney Masalla, the general manager of Netcare Bougainville Hospital, said at present the hospital had only three resident specialists. “In addition we have only 37 active staff members with whom we are in discussion regarding viable alternative employment options.”