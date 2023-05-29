Neumann arbitration matter reaches final

Cape Town - Arbitration proceedings were nearing finalisation for former Heathfield High principal, Wesley Neumann, after the matter was concluded for closing arguments last week. The Special Action Committee (SAC), an organisation supporting Neumann and who contested his sacking, said they looked forward to the matter being dealt with by next month.

SAC member, Colleen Titus, said they wanted to see justice prevail. “The Special Action Committee is preparing for any eventuality concerning the outcome. “Given the unprecedented period in the history of the world and the novelty of Covid-19, and the unknown nature of the virus during the first wave in 2020, coupled with vast differences in resources and challenges from school to school.

“We will support Mr Neumann to take this matter on review to the Labour Court if circumstances require him to do so. We are morally obliged to see justice prevail. "We salute the Neumann family for remaining steadfast in their pursuit of justice despite the huge financial setbacks and family stresses this may have caused over the past three years,” said Titus. Neumann was dismissed from his post as school principal last year after he recommended to parents to keep their children at home in June 2020, when the rate of infection of Covid-19 was high.

Neumann’s lawyer, Vernon Seymour, said: “The hearing was concluded (on May 25). The parties have until June 2 to submit written closing arguments. We believe that we presented a strong case for reinstatement of Neumann. We are quietly confident of a positive outcome.” ANC education MPL Khalid Sayed said: “As the ANC we have always supported Neumann in his persecution by the (Education Department). We are happy that the matter is finally coming to a close after three long years. We are looking forward to the outcomes of the arbitration and we hope that it will be in principal Neumann's favour. We call on the Western Cape Education Department to not waste the public resources' funds by further appealing the outcomes if it's not in their favour.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said: “Neumann was found guilty of acting in a manner that was inconsistent with his duties and obligations as a principal and manager in the education system.