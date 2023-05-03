‘Never feared speaking his mind’ – Energy activist Ted Blom remembered

Cape Town – After a two-year battle with cancer, energy expert and activist Ted Blom has died. Blom spoke out candidly about the energy crisis facing South Africa for many years. In his last interview, Blom questioned the power utility’s transparency.

Blom’s family expressed deep sadness and heartache following his death on Friday. “As a man of honour, dignity and strong principles, he dedicated his life to both loving his family and the fight against corruption in South Africa. He was a great father filled with love for his wife and children, always providing and protecting,” Blom’s family said in a statement. “He always persevered through challenges, fighting cancer for a number of years.

“We wish to pay tribute to a man of numerous accolades, achievements and success and passion for those around him.” The family asked that all who knew Ted to either join his memorial service in-person, or virtually. Blom’s long-time friend and fellow activist, Stop COCT founder, Sandra Dickson said: “Ted Blom was one of the most vocal, honest and diligent activists whose work included exposing corruption at Eskom, assisting municipalities with staggering Eskom bills, advising South African Trade Unions with Eskom wage negotiations and being a down right straight shooter. He never had any fear to speak his mind.

“Ted battled an aggressive cancer for two years and gave fighting this devastating illness his best shot. He remained positive and not once did I hear him complain or being negative about his fate. “Ted will be missed by his family and friends. The fraternity of activists lost a humongous, larger than life, dedicated soul. I shall sorely miss my many conversations with Ted, whom was a great soundboard and technical adviser about energy issues.” The memorial service for Blom will commence at 11am at Rosebank Union Church, 40 St Andrews Rd, Hurlingham, Sandton, 2196 on May 13.